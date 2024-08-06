Zac Efron recently returned to the United States after facing a health scare during his vacation in Spain. The 36-year-old actor was spotted at a Miami airport, trying to keep a low profile with a black face covering, a white hoodie, and a baseball cap. Accompanied by his entourage, Efron then headed to a mansion located on an island in Biscayne Bay.

The incident occurred while Efron was staying at a villa in Ibiza and involved a “minor swimming incident.” Reports suggest that he dove too deep into a pool, hitting his chest on the bottom and ingesting a significant amount of water into his lungs. This led to Efron showing signs of distress and being momentarily dazed before being rescued by security and taken to the hospital.

Although initial reports indicated a serious situation, Efron’s representative clarified that the visit to the hospital was merely a precautionary measure, and the actor was in good health. Efron himself reassured his fans by sharing a photo of himself working out on Instagram, captioned “Happy and healthy,” followed by a message thanking everyone for their well wishes.

It’s a relief to hear that Zac Efron is doing well after the scary incident in Spain. Fans can continue to enjoy updates from the actor on his social media accounts as he shares glimpses of his recovery and daily life. Efron’s resilience and positive attitude serve as an inspiration to many, showing that even in challenging times, it’s essential to prioritize health and well-being.