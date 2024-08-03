Zac Efron had a scary experience while in Ibiza, Spain recently. He was found inside a pool at a villa by two workers. It’s not clear what exactly happened, but his representative mentioned that he was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Fortunately, he was released the next day and is reportedly doing fine now.

Efron, who was in Europe for the 2024 Paris Olympics, attended the opening ceremony on July 26. He even posted a photo of himself in front of the Eiffel Tower. The actor is known to be friends with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. After Biles and her team won the gold medal in gymnastics, Efron took to social media to express his pride and support for her.

It seems like Efron’s trip to Spain took an unexpected turn, but thankfully, he is okay. His fans are relieved to hear that he is doing well after the incident. Despite the scare, Efron has continued to show his support for his friend Biles and is actively engaging with his fans on social media.