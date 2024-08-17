Zac Affleck Makes Television Debut on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Zac Affleck, the first cousin once removed of famous actor Ben Affleck, has stepped into the spotlight with his appearance on Hulu’s upcoming reality TV series, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Alongside his wife, Jen Affleck, Zac will be captivating audiences with their portrayal of a group of Mormon mom influencers caught in the midst of a scandalous sex scandal. The show is set to premiere on Friday, September 6, promising viewers a peek into the tumultuous lives of these women.

Despite Zac’s connection to Hollywood royalty through his cousin Ben Affleck, it remains unclear whether the Affleck brothers have maintained a close relationship with Zac. Neither Ben nor his brother, Casey Affleck, have made any public statements regarding Zac’s television debut, leaving fans to wonder about the family dynamics at play.

The premise of the reality show revolves around a group of Mormon women whose carefully curated lives as mom influencers are thrown into disarray when they find themselves entangled in a swinging sex scandal. As the scandal unfolds, the sisterhood among these women is put to the test, with faith, friendships, and reputations hanging in the balance. Will their community, known as #MomTok, be able to weather the storm and defy societal norms, or will they face a fall from grace?

One of the central figures in the series is Taylor Frankie Paul, whose decision to divorce her husband sends shockwaves through the #MomTok community in 2022. The revelation of Taylor’s extramarital affairs forces those around her to confront the upheaval in their own lives, leading to a cascade of consequences that reverberate throughout the group.

Jen Affleck, Zac’s wife, plays a significant role in the show and boasts a massive following on TikTok, with over a million devoted followers. The couple shares two children together, adding another layer of complexity to their portrayal on the series.

According to Jen’s social media accounts, she and Zac went public with their relationship in 2018, eventually announcing their engagement in 2019 and tying the knot later that same year. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Nora, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Lucas, in 2023. Jen’s candid updates on social media offer fans a glimpse into the highs and lows of their relationship journey.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Jen expressed that their experience on the show felt like receiving ten years’ worth of marriage counseling in a single season of filming. She emphasized her excitement in discussing the challenges and triumphs that have shaped their relationship, hinting at the raw and authentic moments that viewers can expect to witness.

Joining Zac and Jen on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” are a diverse cast of women, including Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt. Each member of the cast brings their own unique perspective and experiences to the table, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding narrative of the show.

As the premiere date of the series draws near, fans eagerly anticipate delving into the world of #MomTok and witnessing the trials and tribulations of these Mormon wives as they navigate the complexities of faith, family, and friendship in the face of scandal. With Zac Affleck at the center of the drama, viewers can expect a captivating portrayal of real-life struggles and triumphs that will keep them glued to their screens.