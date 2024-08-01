Millions of fans are eagerly awaiting the next episodes of Outlander, but a potential romance between Young Ian and Rachel might be in trouble. In the recent midseason finale, Ian and Rachel shared a kiss, showing their growing closeness. However, Ian had to leave Rachel behind to return to Scotland with Claire and Jamie. Despite her slap, it’s clear that Rachel has feelings for Ian and is eagerly waiting for his return.

Actor John Bell, who plays Young Ian, hinted at potential challenges for their relationship. He mentioned that dating a Quaker like Rachel might not be as easy as Ian hopes. The separation between Ian and Rachel will definitely give them both a lot to think about. Co-star Izzy Meikle-Small, who plays Rachel, shared that there is tension and conflict in the scene due to their different backgrounds and beliefs.

The relationship between Ian and Rachel is set to face challenges and obstacles in the upcoming episodes of Outlander. Although their reunion is highly anticipated, John Bell suggested that their relationship could potentially end in disaster. The scene was described as fun to film because of the many layers and complexities involved.

Fans will have to wait a few more months to see how the romance between Ian and Rachel unfolds in season seven, part two of Outlander. The show is set to premiere on Starz on November 22nd. The anticipation is high to see how the young couple navigates their feelings and beliefs in the midst of challenges and obstacles.

Overall, the relationship between Young Ian and Rachel in Outlander is full of tension, conflict, and anticipation. The upcoming episodes are sure to explore the complexities of their romance and the challenges they face as a couple. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see how their story unfolds in season seven, part two.