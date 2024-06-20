Yellowstone Season 5 is finally making a return, with the second half of the season set to premiere on November 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, and now the wait is almost over. Internationally, the show will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10, in the U.K. on November 11, and in Latin America, Brazil, and France later in November.

Production of the final episodes of Yellowstone resumed on May 20, and these remaining episodes are said to be the last of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship franchise. One significant change that fans will notice is that the lead star, Kevin Costner, who played the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, will not be returning for the final episodes. This decision was made due to reported tension between Costner and Sheridan, stemming from on-set challenges and creative disagreements.

Despite not being part of the final season, Costner has expressed his interest in possibly returning to the show in the future. He mentioned in an interview that he hoped to make seven seasons of Yellowstone, but as of now, they are only at five. Costner has also thought about how he envisions John Dutton’s story wrapping up on the show, but ultimately, he respects Sheridan’s vision for the character.

While Costner won’t be returning for the final season, he remains listed as an executive producer on the series, showcasing his continued involvement in the show’s production. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by Costner’s character, as they navigate conflicts with neighboring groups and deal with various challenges on their ranch. The show has gained immense popularity, breaking records with over 17 million viewers for the first half of season 5.

The success of Yellowstone has led to the creation of spinoffs like 1883 and 1923, which have been well-received by audiences. Additionally, there are plans for a Yellowstone extension starring Matthew McConaughey, indicating that the franchise will continue to expand even without Costner’s involvement.

As fans gear up for the premiere of the second half of season 5, they can expect more drama, suspense, and intense moments as the story of the Dutton family unfolds. While Costner may not be part of the show’s final episodes, his impact as John Dutton will undoubtedly continue to resonate with viewers as they witness the conclusion of this gripping series.