Yellowstone fans can finally mark their calendars as the release date for the final episodes of Season 5 has been officially announced. After a long wait due to production delays caused by strikes, Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10.

One burning question on fans’ minds is whether Kevin Costner will return as John Dutton. While his character left the show at the end of Season 5’s Part 1, Costner has expressed his desire to come back to give John Dutton a proper closure before the series finale. Costner stated in an interview with Variety that he has a deep connection to the show and would love to return under the right circumstances. However, with only six episodes left in Season 5, it remains uncertain if Costner’s wish will be granted.

The announcement of Yellowstone’s cancellation after Season 5 in May 2023 was a tough pill to swallow for fans. However, the silver lining came with the promise of spinoffs like “1923” to fill the void. Despite these alternatives, fans will undoubtedly miss the Dutton family and the iconic Yellowstone era.

As we count down to the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, fans can’t help but feel a mix of excitement and sadness. The show has left a lasting impact on viewers, making its impending end bittersweet. Make sure to tune in to Paramount this November 10 for the final episodes, and stay updated on the latest TV news, spoilers, and updates on this site.

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 and how you feel about the show coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this epic series and join the conversation with fellow fans.