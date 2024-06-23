Days of Our Lives fans are in for a treat as Xander Cook opens up to Sarah Horton about his past with Victor Kiriakis. Despite his troubled history, Xander regrets the emotional distance he felt with Victor before his passing. Little does Xander know, Victor left him half of his fortune in his will, a fact that Theresa Donovan kept hidden from him.

However, Xander’s focus shifts to a new feud with Nicole DiMera. Their rocky history includes Xander’s attempts to harm Nicole and ruin her marriage to Eric Brady. This time, their clash may be triggered by a news story in The Spectator that paints Xander in a negative light. Nicole’s journalistic instincts could lead to a showdown between the two characters.

As tensions rise between Xander and Nicole, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect some intense scenes in the upcoming episodes. The stage is set for a major confrontation between the two characters, adding more drama to the show. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on the evolving storyline between Xander and Nicole.

For the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, predictions, and news, be sure to follow CDL for all the details. Keep up with the thrilling drama unfolding in Salem and don’t miss a moment of the action.