WWE fans in the U.K. and Ireland have something exciting to look forward to this year as WWE Live makes its return to the region. The announcement was made by WWE, a part of TKO Group Holdings, revealing a series of live shows scheduled for October and November.

The tour kicks off in October with WWE Superstars set to perform at various arenas across the U.K. Fans can catch their favorite wrestlers in action at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, and for the first time ever, the brand-new Co-op Live in Manchester. The excitement continues in November with shows lined up at the 3Arena in Dublin, The O2 Arena in London, the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, and the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The star-studded lineup includes top WWE Superstars such as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and many more.

Tickets for these highly anticipated events will go on sale at 10:00 AM BST on Friday, June 21, 2024. Fans can visit www.wwe.com/events for more information and to secure their seats for an unforgettable WWE experience.

Here is the schedule for the WWE Live tour in the U.K. and Ireland:

– Sunday, October 13, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Cardiff, U.K.

– Monday, October 14, 2024 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, U.K.

– Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K.

– Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K. (Ticket information to be announced later)

– Sunday, November 3, 2024 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

– Monday, November 4, 2024 – The O2 Arena in London, U.K.

– Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, U.K.

– Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Utilita Arena in Sheffield, U.K.

It’s important to note that the lineup of talent is subject to change, so fans should stay updated on any developments leading up to the live shows. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness your favorite WWE Superstars in action and make unforgettable memories at WWE Live in the U.K. and Ireland!