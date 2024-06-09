wwe-paukenschlag-die-liga-verliert-angeblich-einen-top-performer

WWE Star Ricochet Reportedly Leaving Company

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has reportedly informed WWE that he will be leaving the company. A move to competitor AEW seems likely.

Wrestling powerhouse WWE is apparently losing one of its top performers: According to Pro Wrestling Insider, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has informed the company that he will not be renewing his expiring contract.

Trevor Mann, the innovative highflyer’s real name, joined the company in 2018 after earning an excellent reputation with his performances in NJPW in Japan. Known for his spectacular aerial maneuvers, Ricochet has held titles such as the Intercontinental and US Title at WWE, and had a high-profile match with Logan Paul at the last SummerSlam. However, his career never quite reached the heights that many had predicted.

Ricochet, who recently held the newly introduced Speed Title at WWE – featuring matches that last a maximum of five minutes and are broadcasted via social media – sparked speculation when he lost the title to Andrade in a match taped before SmackDown last Friday. It had been rumored for weeks that Ricochet’s deal would expire this summer.

If the news of his departure is true, Ricochet is expected to be highly sought after by AEW. He would potentially cross paths with his rising companion Will Ospreay, who made headlines weeks ago with suggestive comments about him.

Ospreay criticized WWE for underutilizing Ricochet, calling the recent way he was being used “disgusting.” If Ricochet, who is the partner of ring announcer Samantha Irvin, does indeed join AEW, he could also make a comeback at NJPW, as the promotion cooperates with Tony Khan’s company.

Additionally, if the PW Insider’s report is accurate, Ricochet has made the decision to leave WWE without officially negotiating or receiving an offer from AEW. He seems determined that a move is the right step for him. After his contract with WWE ends – the exact date is unclear – Ricochet could theoretically appear in another league immediately, as the standard 90-day non-compete clause only applies to WWE released stars.

The future of Chad Gable and veteran Natalya, Bret Hart’s niece, is also uncertain, as several other WWE contracts are set to expire soon or have already expired, as reported by the Wrestling Observer.