Spain Dominates World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 | Revealed Rankings

Spain has once again proven its dominance in the world of fine dining with the unveiling of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 list. Among the top five restaurants, three hail from Spain, solidifying the country’s culinary reputation.

The awards ceremony took place at the Wynn in Las Vegas, where Barcelona’s Disfrutar claimed the top spot. Known for its imaginative and playful dishes, the restaurant offers a culinary experience like no other. Asador Etxebarri from Atxondo, Spain, secured the second position, followed by Table by Bruno Verjus from Paris, France, at number three.

Maido from Lima, Peru, and Atomix from New York City rounded out the top five, showcasing the diverse array of cuisines on the list. With six restaurants in the top 50, Spain emerged as the biggest winner of the night, while cities like Paris and Bangkok also made a strong showing.

The list, compiled by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, features restaurants from across the globe, each offering a unique dining experience. From innovative dishes to traditional favorites, the list celebrates the diversity and creativity of the culinary world.

As the culinary landscape continues to evolve, these top restaurants set the standard for excellence and innovation, inspiring food lovers around the world to explore new flavors and dining experiences.