Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are not only partners in life but also partners in work. The 53-year-old actor recently discussed teaming up with his wife of nearly two decades on the Apple TV+ film, ‘The Instigators.’ Initially, when Casey Affleck approached Damon with the script for the movie, Damon was hesitant to take on the project. However, after Affleck showed the script to Barroso, she encouraged Damon to go for it.

Damon jokingly mentioned that Affleck likes to say that his wife is the smart one in the couple, and he might not be wrong. This project marks the first time that Damon and Barroso have officially collaborated to produce a film together, despite Barroso’s long history of reading scripts and providing feedback on Damon’s movies.

According to Damon, Barroso was heavily involved in the work behind the scenes, reading scripts, providing input, and even working on the script itself. However, she was initially hesitant to take credit for her contributions. In the end, the other producers insisted that if she wasn’t taking credit, they wouldn’t either, which eventually led Barroso to accept the acknowledgment for her efforts.

The couple recently attended the New York premiere of ‘The Instigators’ with their daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella, as well as Barroso’s daughter from a previous relationship, Alexia. Damon expressed his amazement at how quickly his children are growing up, noting that the process seems slow at first but then accelerates rapidly.

‘The Instigators’ is set to hit select theaters on August 2 and will start streaming on Apple TV+ on August 9. Fans of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso can look forward to seeing the couple’s collaborative work on screen in this new film. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more.