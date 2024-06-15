Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, the sequel to the slasher film, was released in theaters in March, but fans are eagerly awaiting its home release. The good news is that the movie will be available on Amazon Video on Demand starting on Wednesday, June 26th.

In addition to the release of Blood and Honey II, fans can look forward to a third installment in the Pooh franchise. Jagged Edge Productions is planning to launch more horror movies based on iconic pop culture characters like Bambi, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Sleeping Beauty. These individual films will eventually lead to the creation of Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble in 2025.

The plot of Blood and Honey II takes viewers deep into the 100-Acre-Wood, where Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends find themselves in danger after Christopher Robin exposes their existence. Determined to fight back and seek revenge, the group embarks on a bloody rampage through the town of Ashdown, leaving chaos and destruction in their wake.

The cast of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II includes Tallulah Evans, Alina Desmond, Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Pooh. According to a review by Paul Le on Bloody Disgusting, the sequel surpasses its predecessor in terms of story and production values.

Le praises the film for its improved creature designs and higher production values, which make the characters more convincing and the set pieces more elaborate. From a rave-set mass murder to an exciting chainsaw sequence, Blood and Honey II offers a thrilling and visually stunning experience for horror fans.

As a writer in the horror community since 2008 and the Editor in Chief of Bloody Disgusting, Le has a deep appreciation for the genre. He even owns a prop corpse from Eli Roth’s Piranha 3D and has four cats. Despite his extensive experience in the industry, Le still enjoys playing with toys and remains a dedicated fan of horror films.

Overall, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II promises to deliver a chilling and action-packed viewing experience for fans of the horror genre. With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and impressive production values, the film is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this thrilling sequel from the comfort of your own home on June 26th.