Wimbledon 2024 is well underway, and the excitement is building as we approach the quarterfinals of the prestigious tennis tournament. In the men’s singles draw, the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be facing off against the fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev at the All England Club on Tuesday morning. Sinner comes into this match fresh off a convincing straight-set victory over Ben Shelton, winning 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16. On the other hand, Medvedev advances to the quarterfinals after his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, was forced to retire due to a groin injury.

For those looking to catch the exciting match between Sinner and Medvedev, here’s how you can watch it live. The match will be aired on ESPN, so if you don’t have cable, you can still watch it through live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Sling TV, or ESPN+.

Sling TV is offering a great deal where you can get 50% off your first month of service on any tier, including the Orange + Blue package with ESPN and ABC for just $30. With 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, you can easily record the Wimbledon matches to watch later if you’re unable to catch them live.

FuboTV is another option to stream the match for free with a seven-day trial of their sports-focused live TV streaming service. For $79.99 a month, you get access to over 180 channels, including ESPN, ABC, and the Tennis Channel.

If you’re looking for a more tennis-focused streaming option, ESPN+ allows you to stream every match of the 2024 Wimbledon Championship. With plans starting at $11 per month, you can catch all the action on every court.

The quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the match on ESPN, ABC, and the Tennis Channel, which will be airing the tournament in its entirety.

As Wimbledon progresses, the schedule will be packed with exciting matches leading up to the finals on July 13 and 14. Make sure to tune in to catch all the action on the grass courts, from singles and doubles matches to wheelchair and junior events. With so much tennis to enjoy, Wimbledon 2024 promises to be a thrilling tournament for fans around the world.