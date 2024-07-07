Wimbledon has always been a popular event for celebrities, and this year is no different. The tournament started on July 1 and will continue for two weeks until July 14. As the matches progress, famous faces from the entertainment world are making appearances at this prestigious event.

One notable absence this year is Kate Middleton, who is usually seen presenting trophies for the women’s singles tournaments. Due to her ongoing cancer treatment, she has not been able to attend this year. However, her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, were spotted at Wimbledon on Thursday, seated in the royal box on Center Court.

Other celebrities spotted at Wimbledon include David Beckham, who was seen watching a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Mark Lajal. James Blake and Jameela Jamil were also in attendance on the first day of the tournament. Rebel Wilson, Kim Cattrall, Dave Grohl with his wife Jordyn Blum, Hannah Waddingham, and Mel C were among the other celebrities seen enjoying the matches.

Despite Kate Middleton’s absence, the star-studded crowd at Wimbledon continues to bring excitement to the tournament. Fans can expect to see more famous faces in the coming days as the event reaches its thrilling conclusion.