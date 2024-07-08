General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of July 8-12 have fans buzzing with anticipation. The upcoming episodes promise to be filled with drama, secrets, and unexpected twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A heartfelt conversation between Nina Reeves and Sasha Gilmore is set to take place, where Nina may reveal her past fling with Drew Cain and the complicated feelings she has for him. This revelation could have far-reaching consequences and shake up the lives of those involved.

Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos finds herself in a situation that leads her to make an impulsive decision. Speculation is rife that this impulsive act may involve her kissing Drew out of the blue, sparking a scandalous chain of events that could rock Port Charles to its core.

Sasha may inadvertently witness Willow’s betrayal, leading to a confrontation that could change the dynamics between the characters. The possibility of Sasha sharing a secret with Cody Bell adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding storyline, hinting at a deeper connection between the characters than previously thought.

As tensions rise and secrets threaten to unravel, viewers are left wondering if Michael Corinthos’ wife will cross the line with Drew, and if Sasha will be the one to uncover Willow’s blunder. With chaos looming on the horizon, General Hospital fans are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and surprises.

