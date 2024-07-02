William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett Daniels are celebrating an incredible milestone in their lives – 73 years of marriage. William, who turned 97 this year, and Bonnie, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday, have not only lived long lives individually but have also spent over seven decades together as a couple.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bonnie expressed their amazement at achieving such a long-lasting marriage. She mentioned that just like they broke records by winning Emmys on the same night for the same show, they now seem to be breaking records in Hollywood with their 73-year marriage.

The couple first met as students at Northwestern University and tied the knot in Moline, Illinois on June 30, 1951. They have two sons, Michael and Robert, although they tragically lost their firstborn, William Jr., shortly after his birth.

Despite spending a lifetime together, Bonnie shared that they never stop learning from each other and continue to surprise one another. She mentioned that they are always amazed by each other’s actions and behavior, keeping their relationship exciting and fresh.

William Daniels is best known for his role as Mr. Feeny in the popular TV show Boy Meets World, which aired from 1993 to 2000. On his 96th birthday, he reunited with his former co-stars from the show – Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong. Friedle mentioned that William still imparts wisdom and is a joy to talk to, with Fishel adding that he is always sharing valuable insights.

While William has mostly retired from his Hollywood career, he and Bonnie are content and happy spending time with their three sons and grandchildren. They enjoy simple activities together at home, such as reading the New York Times, doing Cameos, and attending conventions.

In conclusion, William and Bonnie Daniels’ enduring love story and successful marriage serve as an inspiration to many. Their ability to keep the spark alive after 73 years is a testament to their commitment, love, and respect for each other. Here’s to many more years of happiness and togetherness for this remarkable couple.