Fans of Willa Ford will be excited to hear that the singer is making a comeback to the music scene after 20 years. In a recent interview with ET, Willa Ford expressed her excitement for her upcoming album, set to be released in January. She mentioned that the new music is something fans have been waiting for and described it as a pop record that will make listeners want to dance.

Willa Ford’s journey back to music was not an easy one. After facing challenges in the music industry in the early 2000s, she decided to take a step back and focus on other aspects of her life, including acting and interior design. However, her passion for music never faded, and she found herself drawn back to the studio to work on her new album.

In addition to her music career, Willa Ford has been busy with her interior design firm, WFord Interiors, as well as being a wife and mother. She praised her husband, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Ryan Nece, and their son Elijah, who has been a source of joy and inspiration for her.

As she prepares to release her new music, Willa Ford reflects on her younger self with pride and gratitude. She acknowledges the achievements of her past while looking forward to the future and the legacy she hopes to leave behind. With a renewed sense of purpose and creativity, Willa Ford is ready to share her life experiences and emotions through her music with her fans.

Stay tuned for more updates on Willa Ford’s music and upcoming projects as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.