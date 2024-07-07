The Bold and the Beautiful fans are buzzing with speculation about the potential return of Zoe Buckingham to the show. With Thomas Forrester and Paris Buckingham’s engagement taking center stage, many are wondering if Zoe will make a dramatic comeback to warn her sister about Thomas’s true intentions.

For those who need a refresher, Zoe was previously engaged to Thomas before their relationship fell apart on their wedding day. Thomas’s obsession with Hope Logan led to Zoe being used as a pawn in his twisted game, ultimately causing their relationship to crumble.

Now, with Paris set to marry Thomas despite his questionable past, many are questioning her decision to rush into a relationship with someone who may still be hung up on another woman. Given Zoe’s history with Thomas, she would be the perfect person to warn Paris about the potential dangers of marrying him.

While it remains to be seen if Zoe will return to the show, her presence would certainly add an intriguing twist to the storyline. Whether she reaches out to Paris through a phone call, letter, or a dramatic in-person appearance, Zoe’s insight could be crucial in preventing Paris from making a huge mistake.

As Thomas continues to propose to Hope in a desperate attempt to prove her commitment, Paris may soon find herself reevaluating her own relationship with Thomas. Will Zoe’s return be the wake-up call Paris needs to see the truth about her fiancé?

With the potential for plenty of drama and unexpected revelations, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are eagerly awaiting any updates on Zoe’s possible return. Stay tuned for more exciting developments and juicy spoilers as this captivating storyline unfolds.