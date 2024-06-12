will-the-netherlands-stop-taking-part-in-eurovision

The Netherlands is considering withdrawing from future Eurovision Song Contests following the disqualification of this year’s contestant, Joost Klein. Dutch broadcaster Avrotros has expressed the need for “structural adjustments” to the competition and will decide on its participation based on these changes. Klein was disqualified during the 2024 competition in Malmö, Sweden, for allegedly making verbal threats to a female production worker, marking the first-ever disqualification of an act that had reached the final. Swedish police are likely to press charges against the singer.

Avrotros has criticized Klein’s disqualification as “unnecessary and disproportionate” and is calling for a more thorough and independent investigation into the incident. The broadcaster intends to collaborate with the European Broadcasting Union’s review process but insists on a broader examination of the contest’s management, rules, appeals process, and the pressure faced by artists and delegations.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was marked by controversy, including protests over Israel’s participation. Recent reports have surfaced regarding an EBU investigation into alleged violations by the Israeli delegation, including comments made during their performance and off-stage incidents during the Grand Final dress rehearsal.

Avrotros’ concerns extend beyond Klein’s incident in Malmö, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review of various aspects of the competition. The broadcaster’s stance reflects a growing call for transparency, fairness, and accountability within the Eurovision Song Contest. As discussions unfold, the future participation of the Netherlands in the event remains uncertain, pending the outcome of proposed changes and investigations.