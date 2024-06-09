Will Smith Reveals His Favorite Movie of His Career

Will Smith is currently promoting his new movie in the Bad Boys saga. The actor recently appeared on Hot Ones, a unique interview program where guests answer questions while eating spicy chicken wings.

During the conversation, Smith was asked about what he believes is the best movie he has made, and surprisingly, he did not mention the one that won him an Oscar. “I think the best movie I have made is The Pursuit of Happyness, and right behind it is the first Men in Black. The direction, the cinematography, the music…,” he said.

Smith starred alongside his son Jaden Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006. Nearly 20 years have passed since the critically acclaimed film, which focused on the real-life story of a single father in San Francisco who rises in his tech company by selling door-to-door.

While Smith was nominated for Best Actor for The Pursuit of Happyness, he later worked again with director Gabriele Muccino on Seven Pounds. Despite the satisfaction of that experience, Smith highlights other films that he enjoyed making. “Among the movies I had the most fun making are Bad Boys and Aladdin,” he added. “If I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men in Black, I Am Legend, and probably The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Interestingly, there will soon be a sequel to I Am Legend, in which Smith would star alongside Michael B. Jordan, although details are still scarce. Smith’s role choices mentioning Men in Black along with I Am Legend and Bad Boys, on the other hand, refer to a period between the 90s and the 2000s where Smith was the biggest Hollywood star, and the actor attributes this to the good judgment of his then-manager, James Lassiter. “During the 10 movies I made at the peak of my career, Lassiter chose the movies. He just had a good eye. I didn’t want to do The Pursuit of Happyness. I didn’t want to do Ali. And he chose Men in Black,” he explained.