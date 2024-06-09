will-smith-reflexiona-sobre-la-crisis-en-la-taquilla

Will Smith reflects on the box office crisis

The film industry is going through a complicated crisis in theaters, attracting fewer and fewer people, and Will Smith believes he understands the reason. After the harsh blow that the pandemic represented for the cinema, the closure of complexes, and the explosion of streaming platforms taking advantage of that moment, it seems that the film industry has not been able to recover. The strikes that erupted in Hollywood last year, which stopped a large number of productions, did not help, and despite 2023 being a great year thanks to films like Barbie and Oppenheimer, things do not seem to be the same in 2024. After several truly disastrous weekends for the box office, affecting blockbusters like The Fall Guy and Furiosa, which also received very good reviews, it seems increasingly difficult for a film to reach good numbers, even if it has big stars like Smith at the forefront.

During a recent interview on Hot Ones to promote his new release, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the actor talked about what is currently happening with the box office, a problem that his film will have to face:

“The definition of a hit remains practically the same. Basically, it is harder to get one. You used to put some explosions in the trailer and there were a couple of good jokes and people went. And television is so good that there are things that people just don’t leave their homes for. There is definitely a greater demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes.”

