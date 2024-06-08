Will Smith Returns as Detective Mike Lowrey in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”

Will Smith is famously known for not taking any nonsense. This was evident when the actor punched Chris Rock at the Oscars two years ago for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since then, Smith has kept a low profile, waiting for the dust to settle. Even producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony took their time deciding whether it was a good idea to bring back Will Smith as the stubborn, resistant, violent macho man, Detective Michael “Mike” Lowrey, one half of the “Bad Boys” duo who have been maintaining a delicate balance between unrest and peace in Miami since the mid-90s.

The Hollywood strike conveniently delayed the filming, giving enough time for the year 2022 to fade into the background and for the attention span of the present to focus on Instagram reels and forget about past controversies. Despite scandals disappearing with time, Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” from 1995 remains a significant part of history. The storyline may have been forgotten, but the essence of the film, which featured a black protagonist in a mainstream blockbuster, was ahead of its time.

In 2020, two Belgian-Moroccan directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, revived the Buddy franchise with “Bad Boys for Life,” proving that the formula still resonated with audiences. The new film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” sees Will Smith reprising his role as Detective Mike Lowrey alongside Martin Lawrence as his partner Marcus Burnett. The dynamic duo is back in action, with Burnett adding the comedic element to the mix, balancing out Smith’s serious demeanor.

As Will Smith, now in his mid-fifties, navigates the challenges of maturity, the film mirrors his personal growth. The action-packed sequences, witty dialogues, and nostalgic references to the 90s make “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” a thrilling ride for fans of the franchise. With a blend of humor, camaraderie, and explosive action, the film promises to deliver the same adrenaline rush that made the original “Bad Boys” a classic.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” brings back the essence of the 90s with a modern twist, proving that some things never go out of style. As Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their iconic roles, the chemistry between the two actors remains as strong as ever, promising an entertaining and action-packed cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.