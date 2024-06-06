will-smith-gets-sleek-in-leather-boots-for-bad-boys-ride-or-die-promo-tour-in-nyc

Will Smith Rocks Sleek Leather Boots for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Promo Tour in NYC

Will Smith was spotted in New York City continuing the promotional tour for his upcoming film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The actor turned heads with his sleek and stylish leather boots crafted with smooth patent leather material. The boots were adorned with two gold belt buckles and gold accents, adding a touch of luxury to his ensemble.

Smith paired his statement boots with matching black pants, a boxy white shirt, and fashionable sunglasses, exuding confidence and charm. Set to hit theaters on June 5, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” marks the fourth installment in the beloved film franchise that reunites Smith with co-star Martin Lawrence as Miami cops on a dangerous mission.

Last week, Smith and his family attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, where he opted for a classic black suit paired with polished black leather dress shoes. His daughter, Willow Smith, showcased a pair of bold Naked Wolfe leather boots with a striking platform heel. Meanwhile, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, stunned in sleek stiletto sandals crafted from glossy black patent leather material.

During the New York City screening of the film hosted by Carmelo Anthony at the Roxy Hotel, Smith once again chose chunky black leather dress shoes for his red carpet appearance. However, the versatile actor has also been known to switch up his style, sporting tan suede lace-up boots with a silver suit at the European premiere in Berlin.

From sneakers to dress shoes, Will Smith’s footwear choices have always been on point, reflecting his dynamic and ever-evolving style. Stay tuned for more updates on Will Smith’s fashion statements as he continues to captivate audiences on and off the screen. Follow us for the latest news and trends in footwear.