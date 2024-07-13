Virgin River fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved series for season six, but one burning question remains: will Paige make a comeback? The last time we saw Paige, she was leaving the small town with her son Christopher, seeking a fresh start after the discovery of her husband Wes’ body.

Despite Preacher’s plea for her to stay, Paige decided to move on, leaving fans wondering if she will ever return to Virgin River. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has confirmed that Paige will not be making an appearance in the upcoming season, shifting the focus instead to Preacher and his new girlfriend, Kaia.

In season five, Preacher and Kaia’s relationship faced challenges from Kaia’s estranged husband, but they managed to overcome them. However, Wes’ body discovery is sure to test their relationship in unexpected ways. Smith revealed that season six will delve into the dynamics between Preacher and Kaia, especially with the revelation of a significant secret.

As fans eagerly await the release of season six, the storyline surrounding Preacher and Kaia promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. While an official release date for the new season has not been announced, it is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025.

Virgin River continues to be a fan-favorite on Netflix, captivating audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and compelling characters. As we await the return of the series, the anticipation continues to grow for what lies ahead for Preacher, Kaia, and the rest of the residents of Virgin River. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season and get ready for another emotional rollercoaster ride in the picturesque town we all know and love.