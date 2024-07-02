American Idol fans were sad to see Katy Perry leave the show after season 22, but now there is speculation about whether Luke Bryan will also be departing. In a recent interview with Billboard, Bryan shared that there have been discussions about who might replace Perry, but there is uncertainty about his and Lionel Richie’s future on the show.

Bryan mentioned that Disney has been tight-lipped about the upcoming season’s judges and whether he and Richie will be returning. The country star admitted that they are still waiting for Disney to make a decision. Bryan and Richie have been judges on American Idol for the past seven seasons, alongside Katy Perry.

If Bryan and Richie do decide to return, Bryan hinted that they might be seated next to one of three potential A-listers: Pink, Miley Cyrus, or Meghan Trainor. Pink previously expressed doubts about taking on the role, citing concerns about hurting people’s feelings. On the other hand, Trainor has openly shared that becoming an American Idol judge would be a dream come true for her.

Whoever ends up replacing Katy Perry will have big shoes to fill, according to Bryan. He praised Perry for being perfect for the job and acknowledged that finding a suitable replacement would be a challenge. Perry herself expressed her desire for a fearless and authentic judge to take her place on the show.

As fans eagerly await news about the upcoming season of American Idol, the speculation continues about who will join the judges’ panel. Whether Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return or if new faces will step in, one thing is for sure – the next season of American Idol is sure to bring more talent, drama, and entertainment to viewers. Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and More!