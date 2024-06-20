Khloé Kardashian recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of getting married again in a new episode of The Kardashians. The 39-year-old entrepreneur expressed her apprehension about diving back into the dating scene, considering her past experiences and the impact it may have on her children.

Having gone through a very public breakup with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé emphasized the importance of being cautious when it comes to introducing someone new into her life and her children’s lives. She highlighted that she doesn’t want to make any decisions that could potentially “f**k up” her kids, given the challenges they have already faced.

While Khloé acknowledged that she is not ready to open herself up fully to a new relationship, she did mention that she is not ruling out the possibility of getting married again in the future. Prior to her relationship with Tristan, Khloé was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and she expressed her belief in finding love and experiencing her own fairytale one day.

Despite her family members suggesting that she should socialize more, Khloé emphasized that she is content with her current situation and is focused on sharing her life with her kids. She made it clear that when the time is right and she feels ready to date again, she will do so on her own terms and will not hesitate to make it public if she finds someone special.

Fans can catch new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu to follow Khloé’s journey and see how her perspective on dating and marriage evolves over time. The reality TV star’s openness about her experiences and her desire for a happy ending offer a glimpse into her personal growth and resilience in the face of challenges.