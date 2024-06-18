Wicked fans got a special treat during the 2024 Tony Awards as a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical premiered. The 30-second promo showcased the incredible vocal talents of the film’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The teaser featured snippets from popular songs like “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come when the movie hits theaters.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film will explore the early years of Elphaba (played by Erivo) and Glinda (played by Grande) before they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch. The story delves into their unlikely friendship, heartbreak, and eventual adversarial paths that lead to the events of The Wizard of Oz.

During the Tony Awards, Cynthia Erivo and Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway, shared the stage to present the award for Best Musical. Menzel couldn’t contain her excitement for Erivo’s performance in Wicked, expressing her admiration and love for the talented actress.

In addition to Erivo and Grande, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The adaptation is set to be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theaters on November 27, 2024, and the second part following on November 26, 2025.

Fans of the musical can look forward to seeing their favorite songs brought to life on the big screen, with Erivo and Grande’s powerhouse vocals taking center stage. The teaser trailer has generated excitement and anticipation for the upcoming film, promising a magical and unforgettable cinematic experience for Wicked fans everywhere. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated adaptation!