The highly anticipated Wicked movie, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, has seen a rescheduled release date. Fans were treated to the first trailer during the Super Bowl in February, followed by a second trailer in May that showcased Cynthia’s stunning transformation and the elaborate sets and costumes.

Director Jon M. Chu has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, building up excitement for the film’s release. The decision to split the movie into two parts was made to do justice to the intricate story of Wicked and provide a more in-depth look into the beloved characters’ journeys.

The star-studded cast includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, among others. The film boasts a talented crew, with Jon M. Chu directing and Stephen Schwartz handling the music, including classic songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.”

Production for Wicked: Part One began in 2022, with rehearsals kicking off in August. Ariana and Cynthia have shared their excitement by posting behind-the-scenes photos, giving fans a glimpse into their preparations for the film. Despite facing challenges like the SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast and crew persevered to bring this iconic story to life on the big screen.

The plot of Wicked closely follows the Broadway show, delving into the complex relationship between Elphaba and Glinda. With new songs and additional story elements, the film promises to offer a fresh take on the beloved musical.

As the release date for Wicked: Part One approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere, which coincides with the debut of Gladiator II. Social media users have already dubbed the day “Wickediator,” continuing the trend of creating clever mashup names for highly anticipated movie releases.

Overall, the upcoming Wicked movies are set to captivate audiences with their stellar cast, enchanting storyline, and dazzling visuals. With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading the pack, fans can expect a magical journey into the world of Oz like never before.