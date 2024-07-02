The highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway sensation, Wicked, will now be hitting theaters a week earlier than expected on November 22nd, five days ahead of its original release date. This change was made to avoid direct competition with Disney’s Moana 2, which is still set to release on November 27th.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. The story follows their journey from being enemies to unlikely friends while studying at Shiz University. The film also features Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Director Jon M. Chu announced the new release date on social media, expressing his excitement for fans to see the movie earlier than expected. The film has been in development for nearly two decades and is finally coming to theaters later this year.

During the 2024 Tony Awards, Idina Menzel, the original Elphaba on Broadway, shared her pride and excitement for the project. She expressed her enthusiasm for the film reaching a whole new audience. Menzel also joined her successor on stage to present an award after a new trailer for Wicked was released, featuring snippets of the iconic songs “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.”

Wicked: Part One is set to release on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: Part Two expected to follow on November 26, 2025. Fans of the musical can look forward to experiencing the magic of Wicked on the big screen in the coming years.