Wimbledon has always been a staple on the BBC, unlike other sports that have moved to paid channels or disappeared from free-to-air TV altogether. Experts Marina Hyde and Richard Osman shed light on why Wimbledon remains a crucial event for the national broadcaster.

In a recent podcast, Marina explained that Wimbledon is considered a national treasure due to its special significance and ability to unite the nation. The tournament is among the list of key events that are deemed of major importance to society, alongside other iconic sporting events like the Grand National, the World Cup, and the Olympics.

Unlike cricket, which has not been listed as a key event since 1998, Wimbledon has a unique relationship with the BBC that has stood the test of time. Marina emphasized the strong association between Wimbledon and the BBC, highlighting the incredible job the broadcaster has done in showcasing the prestigious tournament over the years.

While some sports may prioritize financial gains or increased exposure on different platforms, Wimbledon’s partnership with the BBC is seen as a perfect match. The tournament’s iconic brand and the BBC’s exceptional coverage have created a winning combination that fans have come to love and expect.

In conclusion, Wimbledon’s enduring presence on the BBC is a testament to the special bond between the tournament and the broadcaster. As other sports have shifted away from free-to-air TV, Wimbledon’s place on the BBC remains a cherished tradition that continues to captivate audiences year after year.