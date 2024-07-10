William Shatner recently had an exclusive interview with ET as part of the TV grEaTs series, where he discussed his incredible journey in the entertainment industry. From his early days as a TV and film actor to becoming a renowned star, space explorer, and philanthropist at the age of 93, Shatner shared insights into his experiences with Star Trek and why he doesn’t watch the show.

When Shatner first entered the world of Star Trek, he mentioned that he didn’t even audition for the role of Captain Kirk. Agents approached him after receiving positive feedback from a play he performed in New York. He received a call from Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek, who offered him the role of the captain of the starship Enterprise.

Throughout his time on Star Trek, Shatner portrayed Captain Kirk from the original series in 1966 to his final appearance in the seventh Star Trek film in 1994. One of the most iconic moments in the series was the first interracial kiss on television between Captain Kirk and Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols. Shatner recalled this moment, stating that he didn’t see any issue with it due to his Canadian background.

Shatner also expressed his fondness for Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock on the show, calling him a brother and cherishing the acting moments they shared. Despite his deep connection to Star Trek, Shatner humorously mentioned that he would consider returning to the franchise only for a substantial amount of money due to his busy schedule with various projects like documentaries and music albums.

Speaking of his latest projects, Shatner recently released an album called “So Fragile, So Blue” in partnership with LSO Live and The Kennedy Center. The album features his performance with Ben Folds and the National Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, his documentary titled “You Can Call Me Bill” delves into his personal journey over nine decades, showcasing the different characters he has portrayed.

Interestingly, Shatner admitted that he has not watched much of Star Trek, including the episodes he appeared in. He explained that he doesn’t enjoy watching himself on screen and prefers to engage with documentaries, news, and sports. Despite this, he acknowledged the impact of the show and its legacy in the entertainment industry.

As for his own legacy, Shatner reflected on the importance of doing good deeds and helping others. He emphasized that physical monuments or buildings may fade away, but the positive impact you have on someone’s life can last forever. Shatner believes that one’s legacy is defined by the kindness and support they provide to others, leaving a lasting imprint on the world.

In conclusion, William Shatner’s exclusive interview provided a glimpse into his remarkable career, his thoughts on Star Trek, and his perspective on legacy and making a difference in the world. His insights serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness, compassion, and the lasting impact of our actions on others.