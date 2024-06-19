Ariana Grande’s voice changing pitch during interviews has sparked curiosity among fans. In a recent appearance on Penn Badgley’s podcast, Grande explained that she switches her tone out of habit after speaking a certain way for two years while preparing for her role in the movie version of Wicked. She also mentioned that she intentionally changes her vocal placement depending on how much singing she’s doing for vocal health.

During the interview, Grande got emotional while discussing her experience filming the musical and working with her co-star Cynthia Erivo. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the symbiotic relationship they shared on set. It was also revealed that Grande met her current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, on the set of the film.

Grande’s relationship with Slater raised eyebrows as they were both married to other people when they met. However, they clarified that their romance only blossomed after they were both single. Despite some backlash and accusations from fans, the couple has been together since the summer of 2023.

The release of “Wicked” in theaters on November 27 is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see Grande’s performance in the movie. Despite the personal challenges and controversies surrounding her relationship, Grande remains focused on her career and continues to showcase her vocal talents both on and off the screen.