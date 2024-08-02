Carrie Underwood is set to join American Idol as a judge, stepping in after Katy Perry’s departure. Showrunner Megan Wolflick shared her excitement about this casting choice, highlighting Underwood’s unique connection to the show as the first-ever Idol alum to sit on the panel. Underwood rose to fame after winning season 4 of American Idol in 2005 and has since become a global music sensation with numerous chart-topping hits.

Wolflick revealed that discussions with Underwood had been ongoing for over two months, and everyone involved is thrilled to have her on board for the upcoming season 23. Alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, Underwood will bring a fresh perspective to the show. Seacrest, in particular, is excited to work with Underwood, having been a part of her journey since her Idol days.

The addition of Underwood marks a new chapter for American Idol, and Wolflick expressed her eagerness to see how this new dynamic will shape the upcoming season. The departure of Perry, after seven seasons on the show, opened up space for a new judge to join the panel. Perry, on the other hand, is focusing on her music career with the upcoming release of her album “143” and the recent drop of the single “Woman’s World.”

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of American Idol with Underwood as a judge, the show promises to deliver another exciting season filled with incredible talent and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new chapter of the iconic singing competition series.