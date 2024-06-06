whoopi-goldberg-shares-major-update-about-sister-act-3-movie

Whoopi Goldberg Announces Exciting Update on Sister Act 3 Movie

Whoopi Goldberg had fans in tears during a recent episode of The View as she reunited with the cast of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and made a major announcement. The iconic actress, 68, transformed into her beloved character Sister Mary Clarence and confirmed that Sister Act 3 is officially in the works. The script is ready, and fans can expect to see the long-awaited sequel hit the big screen soon.

During the emotional reunion, Whoopi was joined by her former costars Kathy Najimy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Wendy Makkena. Viewers tuning in at home expressed their excitement and gratitude for the heartwarming moment, with many taking to social media to share their joy. The 30th-anniversary celebration of Sister Act 2 left fans reminiscing about the beloved film and eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

This update comes after it was revealed that Whoopi Goldberg is eager to cast Jennifer Hudson in Sister Act 3. The project was given the green light in December 2020, and preparations were underway until the SAG-AFTRA strikes caused a delay. However, with the production back on track, fans can look forward to seeing Jennifer Hudson potentially joining the star-studded cast.

Whoopi’s dedication to bringing Sister Act 3 to life is unwavering, and she is determined to deliver a film that will resonate with both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers. With the support of her fellow cast members and the creative team behind the project, Whoopi is ready to make Sister Act 3 a reality. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated sequel.