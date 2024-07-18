Whoopi Goldberg, the famous actress and EGOT winner, recently shared an interesting tidbit about her stage name. Originally, she planned to go by the name “Whoopi Cushione,” a reference to the iconic “Whoopee Cushion” toy, but with a French accent. However, her mother advised her against it, stating that it would diminish her abilities as a performer.

After some consideration, Goldberg decided to go with a name that had more personal significance – Goldberg, a family name that her mother suggested. This decision proved to be the right one, as Goldberg found success in her career under this new moniker.

In her memoir, “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me,” Goldberg shares this story and many others. The book is a tribute to her late mother and brother, highlighting the importance of family in her life.

During a recent interview, Goldberg mentioned that she felt compelled to share these stories now, as she was starting to forget certain details. She wanted to ensure that her family’s legacy was preserved and celebrated, especially as time was passing by.

Overall, Goldberg’s journey to finding her stage name is a reflection of her deep connection to her family and the impact they have had on her life and career. Through her memoir and interviews, she continues to honor their memory and share their stories with the world.