who-sang-the-national-anthem-for-game-2-of-the-nba-finals

Newsworthy Title: Social Media Content Creator Sheena Melwani Sings National Anthem for Game 2 of NBA Finals

During the pandemic, Sheena Melwani entertained friends and family with live online concerts, taking requests and performing in real time. As the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics geared up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Melwani took center stage to sing the national anthem. With a massive following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Melwani’s passion for music has led her to perform at various events, including choirs, churches, weddings, and bands. Her online concerts became a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a viral video catapulted her to even greater fame. Today, Melwani and her family continue to create engaging social media content for their millions of followers.

