The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) storyline is heating up as Tom finds himself in hot water. Sheila is not happy with Tom’s behavior and has made it clear that she won’t stand for his badmouthing. With Sheila’s threat, she becomes a prime suspect if anything were to happen to Tom.

Deacon, Sheila’s brother, might also start to suspect her if Tom goes missing or worse. However, there is another potential culprit in the mix – Poppy. It’s clear that Tom and Poppy share a complicated past that she wants to keep buried. Tom knows secrets that could ruin Poppy’s perfect life with Billy, so the question arises – how far will Poppy go to silence him?

Despite Poppy’s outward appearance, there may be a darker side to her that is capable of desperate actions. Whether it’s self-defense or a calculated move, Poppy could be the one to take Tom out in the end. As the storyline unfolds, other suspects may emerge depending on Tom’s future actions and enemies.

As an expendable character, Tom’s days may be numbered on the show. It’s likely that the Bold and the Beautiful will use Tom’s character to create some intense drama and give him a shocking exit. Stay tuned for updates on Tom’s fate as the storyline progresses.

According to B&B predictions, Tom’s reckless behavior could lead to dire consequences, so fans should brace themselves for the twists and turns ahead. For all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates, be sure to check back for more details.