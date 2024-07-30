Jenn Tran’s love journey took an unexpected turn when her ex-boyfriend, Matt Rossi, made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Matt traveled to New Zealand to express his feelings for Jenn, hoping to win her heart once again. Despite his grand gesture, Jenn was left feeling confused and torn between her feelings for Matt and the other suitors on the show.

In a preview for the next episode, it’s clear that Jenn’s other suitors are not pleased with Matt’s arrival, with some expressing anger and frustration. Jenn herself is feeling more uncertain than ever, questioning whether she will end up alone in the end.

So, who exactly is Matt Rossi? Here’s everything you need to know about the 27-year-old insurance executive. Matt previously shared details about his relationship with Jenn on social media, revealing that they dated three years ago before reconnecting as friends. He is not the toxic ex that Jenn has spoken about on the show. Matt also has a significant following on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares content featuring his beloved wiener dog.

During a podcast appearance, Matt discussed his entrepreneurial mindset and his background growing up with parents who started their own businesses. He expressed a passion for entrepreneurship despite working in corporate America. Jenn has hinted that Matt’s surprise appearance will change the course of her journey on The Bachelorette, leading to a pivotal moment that will impact the rest of the season.

In an interview with ET, Jenn teased that the outcome of her season will be unexpected and shocking to viewers. While she didn’t confirm whether she is engaged, she expressed happiness with the outcome and emphasized the personal growth she experienced throughout the journey. Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette airs on ABC, and fans can expect more drama and surprises as the season unfolds.

Stay tuned for updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more as Jenn’s love story continues to captivate audiences on The Bachelorette.