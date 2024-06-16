Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian recently celebrated the upcoming arrival of their second baby with a beautiful white-themed baby shower. The couple, surrounded by family and close friends, shared lovely photos on social media capturing the joyous occasion.

Arthur’s sister Nazouk and nephew flew to Dublin to join in the special celebration. Brian took to Instagram to showcase the event, featuring himself, Arthur, and their adorable one-year-old daughter, Blake, all dressed in matching white outfits. The Six O’Clock Show host expressed his excitement for the imminent arrival of “Baby Dowling Gourounlian Number 2” with heartfelt captions and shared memories from their previous baby shower.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with well wishes and compliments for the growing family. Messages of support and excitement filled the post, with many expressing their joy for the couple and their expanding family.

Brian also shared insights into their surrogacy journey, revealing that his sister Aoife is once again carrying their child. With the due date approaching, Brian discussed Aoife’s decision to step back from social media this time around due to previous negative experiences. Despite the challenges, he praised his sister’s strength and resilience throughout the pregnancy.

The couple has chosen to keep the gender of their second child a secret, adding an element of surprise to their growing family. As they eagerly await the new addition, Brian and Arthur continue to express their gratitude for the love and support they have received from their loved ones and fans.

The white-themed baby shower served as a beautiful celebration of love, family, and new beginnings for Brian, Arthur, and their growing family. With the arrival of their second child just around the corner, the couple is filled with anticipation and excitement for the next chapter in their lives. As they navigate the final stages of pregnancy and prepare to welcome their newest family member, Brian and Arthur remain grateful for the blessings and challenges that have shaped their journey towards expanding their family.