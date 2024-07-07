Bachelor Nation, get ready for an exciting new season of The Bachelorette! Season 21 is about to premiere, and this time, Jenn Tran will be making history as the first Vietnamese and Asian lead in the franchise. The 26-year-old physician assistant student is set to bring a fresh perspective to the show, with 25 men competing for her heart. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, this season will see Tran and her contestants traveling to Australia and New Zealand.

If you’re wondering how to watch The Bachelorette without cable, here’s what you need to know:

– Date: July 8, 2024

– Time: 8 p.m. ET

– TV Channel: ABC

– Streaming: Hulu, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling

Jenn Tran, who was a contestant on Season 28 of The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei, will be the Bachelorette for Season 21. She is a 26-year-old physician assistant student currently based in Miami. New episodes of The Bachelorette will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

To watch The Bachelorette online, you can access ABC through a digital antenna or a live TV streaming service like Hulu. While the final episode can be streamed on Hulu’s basic tier, be cautious of spoilers if you’re catching up!

Here are some of the contestants vying for Jenn Tran’s heart on The Bachelorette:

– Aaron: 29, Aerospace engineer

– Austin: 28, Sales executive

– Brendan: 30, Real estate broker

– Brett: 28, Health and safety manager

– Brian: 33, Aesthetics consultant

– Dakota: 27, Sommelier

– Devin: 28, Freight company owner

– Dylan: 24, Medical student

– Grant: 30, Day trader

– And more!

This season of The Bachelorette will be filmed at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, with travel to Australia and New Zealand planned early on. Despite the show’s goal of finding love, only a few Bachelor Nation couples have stood the test of time. As of 2024, there are eleven couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette still together, including Trista and Ryan Sutter, JoJo and Jordan Rodgers, and more.

So, get ready to tune in to The Bachelorette Season 21 and follow Jenn Tran’s journey to find love! Whether you watch on ABC or through a streaming service, this season promises to be full of romance, drama, and unexpected twists.