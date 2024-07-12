Actress Shelley Duvall, known as the “Texas Twiggy” and the “female Buster Keaton,” passed away at the age of 75 on July 11. She made her mark in Hollywood in the 1970s with iconic films like Nashville, The Shining, and Popeye before taking a step back from acting in the early 2000s. Discovered by director Robert Altman, Duvall’s debut in his 1970 film Brewster McCloud led to a seven-movie collaboration.

Her naturalistic acting style, Texas accent, and slender frame made her stand out, especially after her role in Stanley Kubrick’s intense film The Shining in 1980. Despite achieving star status, Duvall decided to leave Hollywood and return to Texas, citing personal reasons like the 1994 earthquake in Northridge and her brother’s health. She also expressed disillusionment with the fickleness of the industry, where people can turn on you suddenly.

Although Duvall made sporadic appearances in film and TV throughout the 90s, she officially retired in 2002, only returning for her final film, The Forest Hills, in 2023. However, her most notable works remain from the 70s and 80s, with some of them still available for viewing. Here are some of Shelley Duvall’s most memorable movies and where you can watch them online.

Popeye (1980)

In this comedy based on the Popeye comic-strip character, Duvall stars alongside Robin Williams as Olive Oyl. The film follows Popeye’s arrival in Sweethaven and his competition with Capt. Bluto for Olive Oyl’s affections. You can stream Popeye for free on Pluto TV and find it on other platforms like Xfinity, Apple TV, and Prime Video for rental.

The Shining (1980)

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel, The Shining is a horror film about a writer (Jack Nicholson) who becomes the caretaker of a mysterious hotel with his family. Strange occurrences at the hotel start affecting them, with Duvall playing the writer’s wife. You can watch The Shining on AMC+ and Shudder, available for free trials through Prime Video, and rent it on other platforms.

3 Women (1977)

Duvall stars in this psychological drama alongside Sissy Spacek and Janice Rule. The film explores the complex relationships between the characters, earning Duvall the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Rent 3 Women on various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

Nashville (1975)

Directed by Robert Altman, Nashville is an ensemble musical drama set during a country and gospel festival in Tennessee. The film follows various characters leading up to a gala for a populist presidential candidate. Rent or purchase Nashville on platforms like Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)

In this revisionist Western based on the novel McCabe, Duvall plays a mail-order bride opposite Warren Beatty’s mysterious gambler character. Watch McCabe & Mrs. Miller for free on Tubi or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

Brewster McCloud (1970)

Duvall’s film debut in Brewster McCloud features Bud Cort as a young man living in the Houston Astrodome fallout shelter, trying to build wings to fly. Duvall plays a tour guide who connects with the reclusive man. Rent Brewster McCloud on Apple TV and Prime Video to watch this unique film.

Shelley Duvall’s legacy lives on through her memorable performances in these classic films. Explore her work and enjoy her talent on various streaming platforms.