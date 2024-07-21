The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is just around the corner, and if you’re wondering how to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered. Just like the Tokyo Olympics, there are multiple options available for watching the games. If you have a TV licence, you can enjoy the comprehensive coverage provided by the BBC. Alternatively, you can tune into Eurosport on the Sky platform or download the Discovery + app for £6.99 a month.

The BBC will kick off its coverage next Friday, broadcasting a whopping 250 hours of Olympics content. Presenter Clare Balding will lead the way, ensuring that viewers don’t miss a moment of the excitement. With one live channel and one live stream dedicated to showcasing the best action, BBC Sport promises to deliver “all that matters at this year’s Games.”

BBC One and BBC Two will together broadcast over 250 hours of live coverage throughout the 16-day event. Additionally, Olympics Extra, a curated live stream on BBC iPlayer, will make sure that viewers catch all the major highlights and big moments.

The French have pulled out all the stops for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, opting for a unique and original approach. Instead of the traditional stadium setting, the ceremony will feature a “parade” of boats carrying athletes and officials down the iconic River Seine. Scheduled to start at 6.30pm London time, the boats will be equipped with cameras to provide viewers with up-close glimpses of the participants.

The parade will culminate its four-mile journey in front of the Trocadéro, where the final Olympic protocol and special shows will unfold. Despite the grand spectacle, the floating “parade” poses significant security and health challenges. Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine earlier this week to demonstrate that the water is clean enough to host outdoor swimming events for the Games.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan expressed excitement about the upcoming Games, noting that Paris offers exceptional venues and stunning beauty. With the city’s love for showcasing its splendor, the Paris Olympics are expected to be a visually spectacular event. For viewers in the UK, the one-hour time difference will make it feel like a home Games experience.

So, whether you choose to watch the Olympics on the BBC, Eurosport, or Discovery +, get ready to witness the magic of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony and the sporting events that follow. Get your snacks ready, set your reminders, and enjoy the thrill of the Games from the comfort of your home.