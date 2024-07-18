As the production of the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones series continues, Netflix UK has made all three previous films available for fans to enjoy this weekend. Subscribers can now watch Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and Bridget Jones’s Baby on the streaming platform.

The upcoming film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, was announced earlier this year with Renee Zellweger returning to her role as the beloved character. Set to be released on Valentine’s Day in 2025, the movie is expected to be a perfect choice for couples and friends to celebrate the day of love.

Renee Zellweger, who is 55 years old, has been spotted filming for the fourth installment in London, along with her co-stars, including Hugh Grant who is making a comeback after not appearing in the third film. Emma Thompson and Sarah Solemani will also be reprising their roles in the new movie.

New faces joining the cast include Leo Woodall, known for his roles in The White Lotus and One Day, who is rumored to play Bridget’s much younger love interest. Other additions to the cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fisher, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad.

The first Bridget Jones film follows the life of a 32-year-old single woman who keeps a diary documenting her hopes and dreams, which take an unexpected turn when two men compete for her affections. The sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, was released in 2004, followed by Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

The upcoming fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, will draw inspiration from the book of the same name, published in 2013. The novel explores Bridget’s journey as a mother raising young children, set approximately four years after the events of the third book.

Fans of the Bridget Jones series can now enjoy all three movies on Netflix as they await the release of the fourth installment. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and indulge in the romantic and comedic adventures of Bridget Jones before the new movie hits the screens.