Adam Lamberg, known for his role in Lizzie McGuire, has continued his acting career with leading roles in shows like Lonesome, When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser. Apart from his acting career, Lamberg studied Geography at the University of California, Berkeley, and obtained a Master of Public Administration from Baruch College. His most recent job experience was as a freelancer at Fundraising & Special Events Consulting.

Ashley Tisdale, who starred in Disney Channel shows like The Suite Life on Deck, Hannah Montana, and High School Musical, has pursued a career in both TV shows and films post-Disney. She appeared in projects such as Playing It Cool, Birds of Paradise, and Saving Santa while also venturing into the music industry.

Brenda Song’s acting career has flourished even more after her Disney Channel days, with roles in various films and TV shows. She also became a voice actress for projects like The Little Engine That Could and Cinnamon. Song’s personal life has seen her in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin, with whom she welcomed two children in 2021 and 2022.

Christy Carlson Romano transitioned into a career in theater after her Disney Channel roles, particularly gaining fame for her work in Kim Possible. She also showcased her talent by writing a novel, Grace’s Turn, and directing the film Christmas All Over Again in 2016.

Clayton Snyder, another Lizzie McGuire alum, did not give up acting entirely but took a break to finish high school and attend Pepperdine University. While he continued to appear in various shows, Snyder has shifted his focus towards a career in real estate.

David Henrie, known for Wizards of Waverly Place, has expanded his acting career with roles in several projects while also delving into writing. Despite facing legal issues at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2018, Henrie has continued to work in the industry and has a family with former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill.

Debby Ryan, who appeared in The Suite Life on Deck, has continued to showcase her acting skills in TV series and films like The Opening Act and Turtles All the Way Down. Her most recent work includes a drama film based on John Green’s novel, Turtles All the Way Down.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, stars of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, have pursued acting careers post-Disney, with Cole leading the hit drama Riverdale and Dylan launching his All-Wise Meadery. Both brothers have appeared in various projects in recent years.

Hilary Duff, known for her role in Lizzie McGuire, has led different TV shows and served as an executive producer over the years. Her recent projects include The Haunting of Sharon Tate and the TV series How I Met Your Father.

Jake Thomas, another Lizzie McGuire alum, has continued his acting career with roles in shows like S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, and House. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a degree in Screenwriting in 2018.

Olivia Holt, known for I Didn’t Do It and Kickin’ It, has landed roles in various TV shows and films post-Disney, including Cloak & Dagger and Cruel Summer. She has also been working on the film Jingle Bell Heist.

Orlando Brown, famous for That’s So Raven, has faced legal issues over the years, including charges of domestic battery and drug possession. Despite these challenges, Brown has continued his acting career.

Raven-Symoné, known for That’s So Raven and Cheetah Girls, has pursued acting projects in films like Animal Crackers and TV shows like The Bold Type. She also served as a co-host on The View.

Sabrina Carpenter, a Girl Meets World alum, has seen her career as an actress and musician grow post-Disney. She released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, and has appeared in projects like Work It and Tall Girl 2.

The Jonas Brothers, known for Camp Rock, have continued their music careers with ongoing tours and studio albums. They have maintained a strong presence in the music industry.

Zac Efron, famous for High School Musical, has appeared in various TV shows and films, including The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. His upcoming romantic comedy film, A Family Affair, is set to release in June 2024.

Zendaya, known for Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, has expanded her acting career with roles in projects like Euphoria, The Greatest Showman, and the Spider-Man franchise. Her recent project includes appearing in Challengers.