Kourtney Kardashian is committed to breastfeeding her 8-month-old son Rocky for at least a year, following her experience with her other children. She believes in the attachment parenting style, which encourages physical touch and bonding between mother and infant. Kourtney also practices co-sleeping with Rocky, finding it to be the best way to start her day with his smile.

She values spending time with her baby and prioritizes their bond over bouncing back to her pre-baby body shape. Kourtney explains that in many cultures, women stay home for 40 days after giving birth to allow their bodies to heal and bond with their newborns. She is taking her time to focus on breastfeeding and bonding with Rocky, rather than rushing to get back in shape.

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, also plays an active role in parenting Rocky. He shared heartfelt tributes on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, expressing gratitude for their family and the love they share. The couple enjoys spending quality time with their baby, whether it’s on a private plane, at the beach, or during special celebrations like birthdays and holidays.

Their commitment to nurturing Rocky’s well-being is evident in the photos they share on social media, showcasing their family’s joyful moments and cherished memories. Kourtney and Travis prioritize creating a loving and supportive environment for their children, including Rocky and their other kids from previous relationships.

As they continue to bond with Rocky and navigate parenthood together, Kourtney and Travis’s dedication to attachment parenting and maintaining a strong family connection shines through in their everyday lives. Their journey as parents, filled with love, laughter, and joy, is a testament to the importance of nurturing relationships and cherishing family moments.