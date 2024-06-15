Inside Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Disney and Pixar’s original film, is now playing in theaters. The movie takes viewers back into the mind of teenager Riley, where new Emotions are introduced, including Anxiety. With a star-studded voice cast and a fresh storyline, fans are eager to watch this new chapter unfold.

Director Kelsey Mann expressed his desire to delve deeper into Riley’s story and explore the challenges of navigating different emotions during the teenage years. The film aims to resonate with teenagers and provide a sense of comfort during a time of significant change and growth.

While Inside Out 2 is currently only available in theaters, fans can expect it to arrive on Disney+ in September 2024, approximately three months after its theatrical release. Recent Disney and Pixar films have followed a similar pattern, with a digital release likely to follow shortly after the Disney+ premiere.

In the meantime, viewers can prepare to watch Inside Out 2 at home by signing up for a Disney+ subscription, which offers various plans starting at $7.99 per month. Additionally, the film is expected to be available for purchase or rental on digital VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV by late July 2024.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Inside Out 2 on streaming platforms, they can watch the official trailer to get a glimpse of the emotional journey that awaits. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and enjoy the heartwarming sequel in the comfort of your own home soon.