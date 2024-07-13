The popular HBO Max series “Euphoria” has faced some challenges over the past few years, with the loss of two cast members and delays in production. Following the release of season two over two years ago, the team behind the show has confirmed that they will begin production on season three in January 2025. This news comes after the tragic deaths of cast members Barbara Ferreira and Angus Cloud, who played Kat and Fezco respectively. The cast, including stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer, have been mourning the loss of their colleagues and friends.

Barbara Ferreira announced her departure from the show in 2022, expressing her love for the character Kat and gratitude for the opportunity to bring her to life. Later that year, Angus Cloud passed away from an accidental overdose, leaving the cast and crew devastated. The show’s Instagram account paid tribute to the talented actor, acknowledging his contributions to the series and sending condolences to his loved ones.

Despite these setbacks, the creators of “Euphoria” are determined to move forward with production on season three. The show, which tackles themes of addiction and identity, has resonated with audiences and cast members alike. Zendaya, who plays the protagonist Rue, has spoken about her emotional connection to the character and the importance of representing those who need love and healing.

Fans of the show have expressed mixed reactions to the news of the upcoming season. Some have voiced concerns about the long production timeline, while others have questioned why there have been delays in filming. The anticipation for season three continues to build as viewers eagerly await the next chapter in the lives of their favorite characters.

As the cast and crew of “Euphoria” prepare to start production on the new season, they are faced with the challenge of moving forward after the loss of their friends and colleagues. The show has been a platform for important conversations about mental health, addiction, and self-discovery, and fans are eager to see how these themes will be explored in the upcoming episodes. Despite the difficulties they have faced, the team behind “Euphoria” remains committed to bringing their vision to life and sharing it with audiences around the world.