The final season of “Cobra Kai” has left fans wondering what’s next for the cast and crew. In an exclusive interview, the members of the hit show shared their plans for the future.

As the show comes to a close, the actors and production team are looking ahead to new projects and opportunities. Many of them expressed gratitude for the success of “Cobra Kai” and the impact it has had on their careers.

Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz on the show, revealed an unexpected skill he learned while filming “Cobra Kai.” He shared that the intense training for fight scenes helped him develop discipline and focus, which he plans to carry forward in future roles.

The cast also discussed the special skills they acquired while working on the Netflix hit. From martial arts to stunt coordination, the actors honed their abilities and pushed themselves to new limits during production.

Martin Kove, who portrays the ruthless sensei John Kreese, teased the possibility of redemption for his character in future seasons. He hinted at a potential arc that could explore the complexities of Kreese’s motivations and actions.

Overall, the members of the “Cobra Kai” cast and crew are excited about what lies ahead. They are grateful for the support of fans and eager to continue pursuing their passion for storytelling in new and exciting ways.