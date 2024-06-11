what-to-know-about-30th-annual-palm-springs-shortfest-tickets-lineup-panels

Discover the Excitement of the 30th Annual Palm Springs ShortFest: Lineup, Tickets, and Panels

Are you a fan of unique, heartfelt, or completely bizarre short films? Then get ready for the 30th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest, coming soon! Filmmakers from across the globe will gather in the desert to showcase their diverse and boundary-pushing short films. Taking place from June 18 to 24 at the Regal Palm Springs movie theater, this year’s ShortFest promises an unforgettable experience for movie enthusiasts.

What’s in Store at the ShortFest?

The festival will feature 52 curated programs, presenting 310 films from 63 countries and territories. Among these are 49 world premieres, 15 international premieres, 28 North American premieres, 9 U.S. premieres, and 106 California premieres. With over 6,300 submissions from 130 countries and territories, the ShortFest offers a truly global cinematic experience.

Short films are grouped into 90-minute programs based on themes like coming-of-age, LGBTQ+, sibling stories, acts of defiance, and high anxiety. The Opening Night will showcase a diverse selection of films, including animated, documentary, and live-action pieces that touch on various life experiences.

Audiences can also look forward to seeing familiar faces on screen, with short films featuring or directed by renowned actors such as Bella Thorne, Francesca Scorsese, Thomasin McKenzie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, and Ian McKellen.

ShortFest Forum Highlights

From June 21 to 23, the ShortFest Forum will host panels, roundtables, and interactive events at the Renaissance Hotel Palm Springs. Filmmakers and industry insiders will engage in discussions on topics like transitioning from shorts to features, festival participation, building a career in the film industry, and financing films.

Exciting Awards and Prizes

On June 23, the ShortFest Awards will be presented, with cash prizes totaling $25,000. Five awards are Academy Award-qualifying, including Best of the Festival, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes, and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under. Additional awards recognize student filmmakers, special jury selections, and audience favorites.

Acquiring ShortFest Tickets

Tickets and passes for ShortFest can be purchased through the official website. Passes range from $75 for at-home viewings to a $500 patron pass offering preferred reserved seating for all screenings. Individual program tickets are priced at $15 for general admission and $12 for Palm Springs International Film Society members. Special event tickets for opening and closing nights are also available.

Don’t miss out on this cinematic celebration in Palm Springs! For more information and to secure your tickets, visit the ShortFest website.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health news in the Coachella Valley. Connect with her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.