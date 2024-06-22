Allison Munn, known for her role as Tina on What I Like About You, has transitioned from the spotlight to focus on her family with Scott Holroyd. She has appeared in various hit films and TV shows like One Tree Hill, The Big Show, Overkill, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn, with her latest appearance being in a 2020 episode of Family Guy.

Amanda Bynes, who played Holly in the sitcom, faced legal issues and health concerns after stepping away from the public eye in 2010. Although she was under conservatorship until March 2022, she was placed on a psychiatric hold later on. Bynes was engaged to Paul Michael in 2020, but their relationship ended before she experienced a mental breakdown.

Dan Cortese, who portrayed Vic on the show, has expanded his career as an actor and host. In 2020, he released a book called Step Off! and continues to work as a speaker and founder of Roman Empire Productions. His most recent TV appearance was in 2023 on The Curse.

Jennie Garth, who played Val, has maintained a presence in Hollywood post What I Like About You. She has worked on various series and shows like A Time to Dance, 90210, and Beverly Hills, 90210. Garth shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, and is currently in a relationship with Dave Abrams.

Leslie Grossman, known for her role as Lauren, has appeared in several shows like Scandal, The Good Place, Goliath, 10 Things I Hate About You, and The Goldbergs. She adopted her daughter, Goldie, and has continued to thrive in the entertainment industry.

Michael McMillian, who portrayed Henry, has starred in shows like True Blood, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Hot in Cleveland. He also hosts the “Bigfoot Collectors Club” podcast and confirmed his engagement to Kate Dee in December 2023.

Nick Zano, who played Vince, has been a part of films and TV shows like Melrose Place, The Final Destination, Happy Endings, and Two Broke Girls. Zano is now a family man and has welcomed two children with Leah Renee.

Simon Rex, known for his role as Jeff, has expanded his career as a musician and rapper under the name Dirty Nasty. He co-founded Three Loco and the men’s skincare line Mox after reflecting on his career trajectory.

Wesley Jonathan, who starred in the show, has continued his acting career with appearances in The Soul Man, Best Friend, Monogamy, and Partners in Rhyme. He married Tamara Mitchell in 2016 and has a daughter with her.